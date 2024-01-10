Oasis Network (ROSE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $774.01 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $774.01 million and approximately $47.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.89 or 0.05384533 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00027396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11834288 USD and is down -3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $45,117,808.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

