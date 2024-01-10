ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $747,593.54 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046461 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00044931 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015872 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

