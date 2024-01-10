ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $747,593.54 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00046461 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00044931 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015872 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
About ZClassic
ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Block explorer data from
ZClassic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.