NEAR Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $224.66 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and $224.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00006999 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00027396 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006993 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 1,004,666,471 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.2376147 USD and is down -7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 340 active market(s) with $242,399,645.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.