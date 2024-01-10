Pepe (PEPE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Pepe (PEPE) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Pepe has a total market cap of $510.08 million and $166.71 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepe token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pepe has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pepe Profile

Pepe’s launch date was April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000119 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 321 active market(s) with $111,902,962.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe using one of the exchanges listed above.

