First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $41.06 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,012 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $657,826,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.00. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

