Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,975 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 290.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4,565.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 9,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.27 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. DA Davidson cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Further Reading

