Williams Financial LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.97. 160,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,115. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.74 and a 1 year high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

