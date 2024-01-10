Williams Financial LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Williams Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 183.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $74.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,804. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

