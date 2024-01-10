Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its stake in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vitesse Energy worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,205,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $945,000. Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vitesse Energy during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Vitesse Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.50 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Vitesse Energy in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Vitesse Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VTS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 22,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,676. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $55.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in North Dakota and Montana. It also owns non-operated interests in oil and gas properties in Colorado and Wyoming.

