490 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after buying an additional 453,799 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $105,623,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,036,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,860,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total transaction of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,338 shares of company stock worth $9,175,193 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FDS traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,538. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $478.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.69.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

