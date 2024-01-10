Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,766. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.