Williams Financial LLC Sells 9,623 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Williams Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

QUAL traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.78. 877,510 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.83. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

