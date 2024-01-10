iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Williams Financial LLC

Williams Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,136 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 5.1% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,312 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,755 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,616,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. 179,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,286. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $85.28 and a 1 year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.