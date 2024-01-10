Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,326. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 346,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 127,982 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

