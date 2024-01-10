Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Franklin Universal Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. 974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,326. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.
About Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
