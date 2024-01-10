Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BHR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. 27,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Braemar Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 41.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

