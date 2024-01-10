Smith Salley & Associates Buys New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $192.21 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.71.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

