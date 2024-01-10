BSW Wealth Partners Sells 323 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 28.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after buying an additional 70,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.7 %

PWR opened at $204.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.01 and a 12 month high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.68%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.