Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners cut its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 14,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,081,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 920,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,511,000 after buying an additional 166,656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $234.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

