Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Buys Shares of 3,311 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,311 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,200,799 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 11,447,143 shares of company stock valued at $677,246,135 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

