Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 154,027 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $7,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

