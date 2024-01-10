Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $23.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

