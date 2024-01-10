Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,277,135,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,640,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,417,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,340,000 after acquiring an additional 433,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,322 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,092.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,162 shares of company stock worth $2,667,955. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $128.35 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $172.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average is $112.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

