Oarsman Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 285,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after buying an additional 105,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.38. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.