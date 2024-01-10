Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 59.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares in the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,623,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

