Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $866,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

