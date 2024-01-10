Gradient Investments LLC Cuts Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $8,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $692.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

