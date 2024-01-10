Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.88.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $482.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.