FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $284.70

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $284.70 and last traded at $284.39, with a volume of 266735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

