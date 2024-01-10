Beldex Price Hits $0.0436 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $257.96 million and $2.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.89 or 0.05384533 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00027396 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00013709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021133 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,395,766 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,655,766 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

