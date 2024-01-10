PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 86.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Stock Down 0.2 %

PG&E stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,619,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,976,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.85.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

