Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $357,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 122.1% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 315,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,640,138. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average is $36.84.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Profile



FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

