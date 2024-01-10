Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 268 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,219. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.51 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.54 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $81,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 11,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $1,857,354.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,234 shares in the company, valued at $23,511,797.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

