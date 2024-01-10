Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 14,107 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,107 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.23.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.69. The stock had a trading volume of 556,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,245. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.63 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

