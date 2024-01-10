Acuitas Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report) by 524.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,262 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.34% of Ramaco Resources worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of METCB. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,800,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $805,380.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $94,943.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 713,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,800,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock valued at $27,908,729 in the last ninety days.

Ramaco Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of METCB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,985. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

About Ramaco Resources

(Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding METCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.