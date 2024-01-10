Acuitas Investments LLC Purchases 14,921 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Seneca Foods accounts for approximately 1.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 40.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 89.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seneca Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Seneca Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

SENEA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.80. 25,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,458. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $377.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $407.48 million during the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.67%.

Seneca Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SENEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.