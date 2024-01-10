Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 136,529 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Acuitas Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136,529 shares during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group makes up about 1.7% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.61% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 10,497.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth $108,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,500. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.74 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 2.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, sells, and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

