Acuitas Investments LLC Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) by 167.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 554,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 347,343 shares during the period. Chico’s FAS accounts for approximately 2.4% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHS remained flat at $7.59 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 24.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CHS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

