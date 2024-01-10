TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Holdings Trimmed by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC lowered its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 583,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133,918 shares during the period. TETRA Technologies makes up 2.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.45% of TETRA Technologies worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,320 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,646,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after buying an additional 79,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TETRA Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 391,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,411,949. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $547.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 2.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.10 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

