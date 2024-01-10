Acuitas Investments LLC Reduces Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,301 shares during the period. SkyWest comprises 1.3% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of SkyWest worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.14. 17,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,476. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

