Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Lowered by Gibson Capital LLC

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,816,000 after purchasing an additional 205,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after buying an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $229.38. 73,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,323. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

