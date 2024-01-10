Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
STERIS Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:STE opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.77. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80.
STERIS Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
