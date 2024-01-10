Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $921,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $222.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.77. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $173.21 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

