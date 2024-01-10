AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock valued at $58,400,514 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,521.28 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,623.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,549.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

