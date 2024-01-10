American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,108 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

