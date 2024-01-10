AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $4.12 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 402,043 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,665 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

DVN opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

