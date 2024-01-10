Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $516,396.06

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $516,396.06 and $78.98 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016635 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,296.30 or 1.00127572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011052 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009337 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00183180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0000222 USD and is down -7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

