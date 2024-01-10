Seele-N (SEELE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $516,396.06

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Seele-N has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $516,396.06 and $78.98 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004897 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00016635 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,296.30 or 1.00127572 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011052 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009337 BTC.
- MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00183180 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000071 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Seele-N Token Profile
Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.
Seele-N Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
