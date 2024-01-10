Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

