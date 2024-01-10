Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

