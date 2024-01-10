Skylands Capital LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $35,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.44.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.22. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 90.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

