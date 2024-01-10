AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stock Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 3.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 2,658,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,897,000 after buying an additional 76,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Barclays by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,972,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after buying an additional 2,960,114 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Barclays Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

