Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Skylands Capital LLC trimmed its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,250 shares during the quarter. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Photronics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics Stock Performance

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Photronics

About Photronics

(Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.